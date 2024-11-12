Moore Haven principal announces cell phone policy

Posted Tuesday, November 12, 2024 2:44 pm

Dear Moore Haven Middle-High School Families,

This is your Proud Principal, Dr. Roy. I am writing to inform you of important updates to our school’s procedure regarding the use of electronic devices, which will go into effect starting Dec. 3. As part of our continued efforts to maintain a focused and productive learning environment, students will no longer be allowed to use personal electronic devices—this includes cell phones, earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, or any other personal electronics—during school hours, except for school-issued devices for educational purposes, or unless a staff member gives explicit permission to use a personal device for educational purposes. Key Updates:

• Effective Date: Dec. 3, 2024

• Hours of Enforcement: From 8:27 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., students will be required to keep their electronic devices away and out of sight during school hours.

• Device Violations: If a student is seen using an unauthorized device during the school day, it will be turned into a faculty member and returned at the end of the school day.

• Additional information: Starting Jan. 7, 2025, parents will be required to pick up their child’s cell phone at the school after it has been turned in. This policy is being implemented to help minimize distractions and ensure a more focused and engaging academic environments for all students.

We understand that many students use these devices for communication and safety reasons; however, we encourage students to use the designated school-issued devices for educational activities during the day. Students will also be permitted to use the phone in the front office for any necessary communication, and we are happy to relay any messages from parents to students. We kindly ask for your support in reinforcing this procedure with your child, as adherence to this guideline is essential for maintaining a positive learning environment.

If you have any questions or concerns about the new procedure, please feel free to contact the school at 863-946-0811 or via email at matthew.roy@glades-schools.org. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Sincerely, Dr. Matthew Roy Proud Principal Moore Haven Middle-High School