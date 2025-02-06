Moore Haven weightlifters advance to regionals 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/6/25

Two Moore Haven weightlifters advanced to the regional tournament which was held on Feb. 1 in Homestead.  

JoEllen Erskin earned fourth place in Olympic lift and sixth place in Traditional lift. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]
MOORE HAVEN- Two Moore Haven weightlifters advanced to the regional tournament which was held on Feb. 1 in Homestead. 

JoEllen Erskin and Leanne Burleson both qualified for regionals after their performance in districts on Jan. 23. JoEllen earned fourth place in Olympic lift and sixth place in Traditional lift, while Leanne got 6th place in Traditional lift. 

Leanne previously earned first place in the Traditional lift in a meet back on Jan. 13, while JoEllen set two personal records at the meet. 

Leanne Burleson earned sixth place in the Traditional lift. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]
At the regional meet both girls pushed themselves and achieved brand new personal records. JoEllen lifted 95 pounds in the clean and jerk and Leanne hit 105 pounds in the clean and jerk. 

