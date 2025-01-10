Morgan Hancock named to Troy University Provost’s List

Morgan Hancock of Okeechobee, Florida has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University...

ROY, AL — Morgan Hancock of Okeechobee, Florida has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

About Troy University
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.

