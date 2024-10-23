Multi-Agency Resource Center is open in Okeechobee

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/23/24

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Emergency Management has opened a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Okeechobee County to support those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

The MARC connects residents of Okeechobee County who experienced damage or loss because of Hurricane Milton with several agencies from the federal to the local level including the Florida Department of Health, CareerSource Heartland, the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations, Hope Florida, and FEMA.

The MARC is located at the Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th Street, Okeechobee and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

