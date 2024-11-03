Nancy Gordon

Nancy Lee Gordon, of Okeechobee & Buckhead Ridge, passed away on October 17, 2024 at 86. Known for her enthusiastic personality, Nancy made a lasting impact through her dedicated service, both professionally and within the community.

Nancy's past career was marked by her roles as a Police Dispatcher and the Deputy Benton County Assessor in Fowler, Indiana. Nancy was also deeply involved in her current community, serving in leadership roles in various Glades County and Buckhead Ridge, FL organizations.

An avid reader, Nancy enjoyed immersing herself in books, often reading multiple books per week. She was also an exceptional cook, whose dishes were celebrated by her family. Nancy's passion for bowling was evident as she participated in leagues and teams for nearly 50 years, continuing well into her 80s.

Nancy is survived by her son, Tim Gordon; daughter, Tara Gordon; daughter-in-law, Tammy Gordon; son-in-law, Philip Yunker; grandson, Bradley Gordon; and great-granddaughter, Coraline Gordon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Gordon.