Naples Woman's Club donates $7,000 to The Immokalee Foundation for Smartboards

Posted Wednesday, December 18, 2024 11:41 am

NWC's Gail Beard and Dorit Nelson and The Immokalee Foundation's Araceli Moreno and Noemi Y. Perez

NAPLES, FL— 12/18/24 —Naples Woman's Club (NWC) has generously donated $7,000 to The Immokalee Foundation to purchase two new smartboards for daily classroom use.

A smartboard is an interactive whiteboard that allows users to interact with digital content on a large display screen by touching it with their fingers or a stylus. It acts like a giant touchscreen where people can write, draw, and manipulate digital objects directly on the board.

"Naples Woman's Club members are passionate about providing opportunities for education through scholarships and philanthropic giving that enhance access to academic programming and educational materials for underserved students. The spirit of giving is a strong motivating force for all our club members," explained Naples Woman's Club President Suzanne King. "We are aware of the outstanding educational opportunities being offered to over 1,300 students enrolled in The Immokalee Foundation's programs. This grant award is a perfect fit with our mission."

The Naples Woman's Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to making our community a better place for all by providing service, philanthropy, and opportunities for education. NWC hosts numerous charitable, educational and social events throughout the year, promoting community engagement and friendship among women. Founded in 1932, NWC has supported the Collier County community with grants, scholarships and volunteer hours, donating over $4M to those who need it most.

"We are so grateful to the Naples Woman's Club for taking the time to understand our goals and subsequently choosing to address a very specific need within our organization," said Immokalee Foundation President and CEO Noemi Y. Perez. "The new smartboards will positively impact every aspect of our programming, including Career Panels & lectures, workshops, class meetings, parent meetings and so much more."

About The Immokalee Foundation: For over 33 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee—from kindergarten through postsecondary education. The Foundation provides new pathways to success and financial independence through robust programming that prepares students for well-paying, in-demand professional careers in Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, Engineering & Construction Management and Healthcare. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, become a mentor, host an intern, volunteer as a career panel speaker or host, donate, or include the Foundation in your will, please call 239-430-9122 or visit immokaleefoundation.org.