These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
Task Force arrests repeat offender in Undercover Drug Operation
By Sgt. Jack Nash PIO OCSO
Posted 1/31/25
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force has arrested …
I am anchor
Task Force arrests repeat offender in Undercover Drug Operation
Posted
By Sgt. Jack Nash PIO OCSO
Jim Stephenson
Photo courtesy OCSO
OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force has arrested James "Jim" Stephenson, 76, during an undercover operation targeting illicit drug activity in the community.
During a "buy/bust" operation, Stephenson made contact with undercover agents posing as drug suppliers and arranged the purchase of six oxycodone and seven morphine pills. When Stephenson arrived at the arranged location and attempted to purchase what he believed to be narcotics, he was immediately taken into custody. The pills provided in the operation were placebos.
As a result of the operation, Stephenson has been charged with 13 counts of attempted purchase of a controlled substance, one for each pill he attempted to buy.
This is not Stephenson's first encounter with law enforcement. In September of last year, he was charged with selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school or business and was out on bail at the time of this latest arrest. Stephenson was released from a four-year stent in the Department of Correction in 2022 for the sale of cocaine within 1000 feet of a school or business in 2019.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office remains committed to targeting illegal drug activity and holding offenders accountable to protect the community. Sheriff Stephen emphasized, "Our Task Force will continue to conduct operations to prevent dangerous drugs from reaching our streets. Those who attempt to traffic or purchase illicit substances in our county will be met with the full force of the law."
Stephenson was transported to the Okeechobee County Jail, where he awaits further legal proceedings.