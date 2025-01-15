Know the signs of human trafficking

Posted Wednesday, January 15, 2025 12:02 pm

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which has been dedicated to raising awareness and educating the public about the disturbing impact worldwide since 2010.

It is estimated that this crime affects over 25 million adults and children around the globe, making human trafficking a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry. Victims are often manipulated, controlled, or forced into exploitative situations where they are stripped of their independence and subjected to unbearable working or living conditions.

Another growing concern in many communities is sextortion – a form of trafficking where individuals, often minors, are coerced into providing explicit images or videos under threats of exposure, harm or embarrassment. Sextortion typically begins online, through social media, gaming platforms or messaging apps, where predators pose as a peer, friend or romantic interest to gain trust, particularly among children, teens and young adults.

Human trafficking, also known as trafficking in persons, is a crime involving the use of force, fraud or coercion to exploit a person for labor or services or commercial sex. According to the Florida State Statute, both adults and children can fall victim to this crime, regardless of age, gender or background. Traffickers often exploit times of crisis, such as natural disasters or pandemics, to prey on vulnerable individuals seeking safety or opportunities for improvement.

Human trafficking is primarily divided into two categories: labor and sex trafficking. Both use force, fraud or coercion to exploit people for economic gain. Sex trafficking tends to be more widely recognized in the United States, but labor trafficking is just as prevalent and is more likely to go unnoticed.

• Labor trafficking occurs when an individual is compelled to work under force, fraud or coercion, with no control over their working condition or minimal to no compensation. This type of trafficking can occur in any industry, including agriculture, construction, manufacturing and domestic work.

• Sex trafficking is the manipulation of individuals for commercial sex under force, fraud or coercion. This can involve all genders, ages and sexual orientations; however, children under age 18 are always considered human trafficking victims when involved in commercial sex.

For more information on trafficking laws and victim support, visit the Florida Department of Children & Families Human Trafficking page at www.myflfamilies.com/HT.

Misunderstandings about human trafficking can prevent individuals from recognizing human trafficking in their own communities. These common misconceptions include:

• Human trafficking always involves violence and kidnapping. While violence and kidnapping can occur, it is rare. Most trafficking situations involve psychological manipulation, such as deception or threats. Traffickers use emotional control and coercion to exploit their victims, convincing them to stay in their situations out of fear or dependency.

• Only undocumented immigrants are trafficked. Human traffickers exploit any vulnerable individual, whether they are immigrants or U.S. citizens. Many trafficking victims are legally living and working in our communities, including both adults and children.

• Human trafficking only occurs in illegal industries. Trafficking is reported in various industries, from hospitality to construction, and is not confined to underground, illegal businesses.

• Only women and girls are victims of sex trafficking. Men and boys can also be victims of sex trafficking, with LGBTQ+ young people being particularly vulnerable.

• Human trafficking involves crossing borders. Human trafficking does not require traveling, transport or moving. Victims can be trafficked within their own communities, even their own homes. Human smuggling is a crime of illegally crossing borders.

Traffickers target individuals who are desperate for emotional connection or financial opportunities, often exploiting marginalized communities such as people of color, immigrants or LGBTQ+ individuals. They use promises of a better life or even intimacy and love to manipulate victims.

Knowing the potential signs of human trafficking can help prevent exploitation and increase reporting. Common signs that may indicate a human trafficking situation include:

• Physical or emotional abuse;

• A person controlled by another, such as a “pimp” or employer;

• Someone who is unable to speak for themselves or is monitored closely;

• Living and working in isolated conditions or under duress;

• Individuals who seem fearful of authorities or reluctant to share personal information;

• Signs of malnourishment, poor hygiene or physical injury.

If you suspect someone may be a victim of trafficking, report your concerns immediately:

• Contact the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE (2-2873) to report known or suspected child abuse, neglect, or abandonment, including known or suspected abuse, neglect, or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

• Report suspected human trafficking to Florida law enforcement by calling 1-855-FLA-SAFE (352-7233) or texting HELP to BEFREE (233733)

• Connect with the National Human Trafficking Hotline for safe, 24/7 support.

Human trafficking is a crime that can happen to anyone, anywhere, with no single solution to prevent it. By raising awareness and supporting victims, we can protect vulnerable people in our communities from exploitation and help restore dignity and freedom to those affected.

If your church, business, or organization would like to receive FREE Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention Training, contact:

Human Trafficking Liaison Sgt. Wanda Hainley at Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (863) 673-6045.

Additional Resources:

• Human Trafficking | Hendry County Sherrif Office at www.hendrysheriff.org/humanTrafficking

• Southwest Florida Coalition Against Human Trafficking at swflhumantrafficking.org

• Look Beneath the Surface | The Administration of Children & Families at www.acf.hhs.gov/otip/education-and-training/look-beneath-surface

• Human Trafficking | Abuse Counseling & Treatment, Inc. at actabuse.com/human-trafficking/

Healthy Humans Hendry-Glades provides resources and tips to help residents care for their physical, financial, mental, emotional, spiritual and social health. Supported by the Healthier Hendry Glades Task Force, a collaboration of partners that promote healthier lifestyles in Hendry and Glades counties, it provides tools for everyone to become a Healthy Human. For information, visit healthierhendryglades.org.