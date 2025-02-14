Need help? Dial 2-1-1

Posted Friday, February 14, 2025 9:24 am

OKEECHOBEE – Need help and don’t know where to turn? Dial 2-1-1.

At their Feb. 13 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners pass a proclamation honored 211 Helpline Awareness Week.

Chad Adcock, of 211 Palm and Treasure Coast, said 211 is a community help line and crisis hotline that provides suicide prevention, crisis intervention, information, assessment and referral to community services for people of all ages. The helpline serves Okeechobee, Indian River, Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

Adcock said over the past year, the helpline has responded to more than 200,000 phone calls, texts and emails. About 1% of the calls came from Okeechobee County residents.

“I wish that number were much higher not because I want the need to be there but because I know the needs are already there,” Adcock said, adding that he wished more people knew the service is available.

About a third of the calls involve mental health or substance abuse issues, he said. About 25% of the calls come from people seeking help finding affordable housing.

He said 211 Helpline does more than just refer callers to other agencies.

For example, a senior citizen recently called 211 feeling sad and lonely, he explained. “He needed to hear someone talking to him in a friendly voice. A lot of seniors live here isolated and alone without family. Eventually, he revealed he is no longer able to drive due to his medical conditions.

Realizing the caller was struggling, the specialist referred him to agencies to provide transportation to medical appointments and Meals on Wheels, Adcock continued. The specialist also signed the man up for daily Sunshine Calls.

“Now every day, he looks forward to that phone call from a Sunshine volunteer, and he knows he can reach out to 211,” Adcock said. “If you are having any type of struggle, call 211.”

The proclamation noted that: “211’s highly trained and accredited staff continue to be frontline responders 24/7 providing individuals and families from all ages and walks of life with life-saving crisis support and guidance, as they continue to be the beacon of HOPE for many.

“Crisis support could be mental and emotional health, addiction, or the ability to meet basic needs of housing, utility payments, food and other concerns. 211’s caring staff listens to every person to provide available resource options and to help them strategize and solve problems.”