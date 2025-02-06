New Brighton Bay Casino and Hotel opens in Glades County
Previous
Next
BRIGHTON -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida celebrated the opening of the new Brighton Bay Seminole Casino and Hotel on Feb. 6. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
LJS
The new hotel opened Feb. 6.
LJS
The hotel has a swimming pool in the shape of three diamonds.
LJS
BRIGHTON -- The new Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino incorpates Seminole deisngs. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
BRIGHTON -- Seminole princesses gathered to celebrate the Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino on Feb. 6. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
LJS
BRIGHTON -- The new Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino has a 10 lane bowling alley. [Poto by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
BRIGHTON -- The grand opening of Brighton Bay Casino & Hotel attracted crowds eager to try their luck. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
BRIGHTON -- Seminole princesses wave at the opening of Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino on Feb. 6. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Photos from the opening of Brighton Bay Casino and Hotel.