New casino and hotel hiring employees

Posted Monday, December 2, 2024 3:50 pm

BRIGHTON RESERVATION – Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, which is set to open in early 2025, has scheduled open call interviews every Tuesday through Dec. 17.

The hiring events will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Seminole Casino Brighton Bingo Hall.

Joining the team at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will give new hires great benefits and limitless opportunities for career growth. For more information on the expansion visit seminolebrightoncasino.com

Perks include weekly paychecks, a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, and career growth opportunities. Included in the benefits package are medical, dental and vision insurance; a 401K; paid time off; a tuition reimbursement program; free meals; and team member discounts across all Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International properties.

Individuals may apply in advance online at www.gotoworkhappy.com . Applicants should bring a valid ID and social security card to the hiring events.