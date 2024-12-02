New casino and hotel hiring employees

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
BRIGHTON RESERVATION – Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, which is set to open in early 2025, has scheduled open call interviews every Tuesday through Dec. 17.
The hiring events will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Seminole Casino Brighton Bingo Hall.
Joining the team at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will give new hires great benefits and limitless opportunities for career growth. For more information on the expansion visit seminolebrightoncasino.com
.
Perks include weekly paychecks, a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, and career growth opportunities. Included in the benefits package are medical, dental and vision insurance; a 401K; paid time off; a tuition reimbursement program; free meals; and team member discounts across all Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International properties.
Individuals may apply in advance online at www.gotoworkhappy.com
. Applicants should bring a valid ID and social security card to the hiring events.
The new resort, which will replace the existing Seminole Casino Brighton (first opened in 1980), will include a casino with a total of nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for a total of 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and other house-banked card games. Included in the totals are a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games. Dining options will include a 24-hour restaurant with 126 seats (EE-TO-LEE-KEE GRILL), a steak house (Josiah Steakhouse) with 62 seats and a fast-service and carry-out cafe offering a combination of items from a coffee bar (Constant Grind Bistro) and pizza kitchen (Slice). An indoor event space with 400 seats for banquet events or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall. In a first for any Seminole Casino, the new resort will also include a ten-lane bowling alley (Brighton Bay Bowling) of 7,044 square feet with seats for dining. The complex will include the first hotel to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation. It will feature 100 guest rooms on four stories, totaling 72,000 square feet. Guest rooms will include a mix of rooms with either one king bed or two queen beds, plus three suites and a fitness center. The resort’s new name, Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, salutes popular sportfishing sites of nearby Lake Okeechobee, where Fisheating Bay is a little more than two miles from the new hotel and casino. Fisheating Bay and Fisheating Creek get their name from the Seminole name recorded on a military map of 1839, Thlothlopopka-Hatchee, translated as “the river where fish are eaten.”