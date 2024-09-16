New data reveals significant improvements to Florida’s health care workforce shortage

Posted Monday, September 16, 2024 8:51 am

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Hospital Association (FHA) today unveiled data reflecting significant progress in reducing the vacancy and turnover rates of nurses and allied health professionals in Florida hospitals in 2024. Improvements in the state’s nursing workforce crisis are a result of the immense efforts of Florida hospitals through regional partnerships, hospital-led retention strategies and sound public policy. As the Sunshine State’s population grows, continued collaborative efforts and funding are essential to stabilize and strengthen Florida’s health care workforce.

Earlier this year, FHA conducted their annual vacancy and turnover survey of Florida’s hospitals to inform on the ongoing challenges of the healthcare workforce shortage and to tell the story of Florida hospitals on the effectiveness of the strategies implemented to impact vacancy and turnover.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Nurse Vacancy and Turnover:

• The reported overall nursing vacancy rate for 2024 is 7.8%, which is a reduction of 62% when compared to 2022.

• Currently, there are over 16,000 nursing vacancies compared to more than 58,000 vacancies in 2022.

• The overall nursing turnover rate for 2024 is at 17.6%, a 45% decrease from a historic high of 32% in 2022.

Allied Health Professionals Vacancy and Turnover:

• The reported overall average Allied Health vacancy rate for 2024 is 11%, which reflects a decrease of 28.10% when compared to 2022.



• Currently, there are more than 8,000 estimated vacancies in allied health professions. Surgical Techs, Procedural Techs and Med Techs had the highest vacancy rates among the surveyed Allied Health professions with vacancy rates at 16% and 14% respectively. This is well above the overall average of 11%.• The reported overall average Allied Health turnover rate for 2024 is 15.8%, a 39% decrease from a historic high of 26% in 2022.• Surgical Techs, Pharmacy Techs and Medical Assistants had the highest turnover rates at 22%, 19%, and 24% respectively. This is well above the overall average of 15.8% for Allied Health professionals.

“Florida hospitals are leading the charge, working tirelessly to address the state’s critical health care workforce shortage and their innovative approaches are resulting in meaningful improvements. The hard work is far from over – we must continue to build on this momentum and prioritize workforce development to attract and retain top talent in the health care sector as the state’s population grows,” said Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO of FHA. “It’s essential that we address the immediate staffing shortages and build a strong, sustainable workforce for generations to come. Through future record investments and continued collaboration with state policymakers, educational institutions and community leaders, I’m confident we can continue to meet the ever-evolving health care needs of our state’s residents and visitors. As we celebrate this success, our commitment to creating a resilient and robust workforce remains stronger than ever to meet the health and wellness needs of every Floridian.”

FHA releases this report on the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement last week that Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) Fund and the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) Fund is effectively reducing the workforce shortage. The announcement underscores the state’s commitment to effectively alleviate nursing shortages and filling the workforce gaps.

Key collaborations and investments contributing to this progress include:

• In March 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Live Healthy’ legislation into law, allocating $716 million to enhance health care access and bolster Florida’s health care workforce.

• By allocating $30 million to the FRAME program, Live Healthy also ensures that eligible Florida nurses may apply for reimbursement assistance to help cover their student loans.

• Since 2022, the Florida Legislature has invested more than $350 million in the LINE and PIPELINE programs, catalyzing health care workforce partnerships and professional training.



• Hometown Heroes has provided more than $150 million since 2021 to support health care professionals purchasing a home.• Hospitals are adopting employment models that offer health care professionals flexibility. By providing options aligning with staffing needs, hospitals are reducing contract labor, driving down costs and enhancing retention.• FHA has partnered with the Florida Center for Nursing, the State University System, the Florida College System, and Career/Technical Centers to find ways to expand the capacity to educate more students.• Initiatives like the Department of Education’s Apprenticeship Accelerator programs and CareerSource Florida resources are creating local workforce development opportunities.

Despite the positive trends in closing the health care workforce gap, challenges persist as the FHA Vacancy and Turnover survey reveals that many allied health care professionals continue to experience short tenures affecting hospitals. Workforce training, faculty development, and research funding are crucial as Florida faces a rising demand for skilled workforce professionals driven by an aging population, technological advancements and increasing specialization.

Florida continues to face a serious shortage despite improvements in retention. According to the Florida Nurse Workforce Projections report, the state will have a shortage of 59,100 nurses and 18,000 physicians by 2035.

Review the 2024 Florida Nurse Workforce Vacancy and Turnover infographic report for the latest data.

About the Vacancy and Turnover Report

The Vacancy and Turnover survey for Florida hospitals was distributed to all hospitals in the state, requesting specific information on the number of vacancies, separated employees, total Full-Time Equivalents (FTEs) and part-time employees. Using the data collected, vacancy and turnover rates were calculated for each participating hospital and aggregated to get the state rate. The survey findings were condensed into a one-page summary report, providing an overview of the workforce dynamics across Florida hospitals. The summary report serves as a valuable resource for policymakers seeking insights into staffing changes within Florida’s health care sector.