New fitness trail added at sports complex

Posted Thursday, January 23, 2025 10:30 am

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County officials and community members celebrated the ribbon cutting for a new fitness trail at the Darrell Enfinger Sports Complex on Jan. 23.

The paved trail is three-quarters of a mile and includes six fitness stations, said Assistant County Administrator for Community Services Denise Whitehead.

The improvement was funded in part by a Land and Water Conservation Grant. Whitehead said the county applied for a $400,000 grant for improvements at the sports complex about five years ago. The splash pad project was also funded by this grant.

“The Okeechobee Rotary Club stepped up immediately to help purchase the fitness stations,” she explained.

County Commission Chair David Hazellief thanked the county team and the Rotary Club. He said the county plans more improvements at the sports complex. Working in conjunction with the Okeechobee County School Board, they have an additional five acres.

Okeechobee Rotary President Jackie Claxton said the club is honored and thankful to be able to partner with the county on the fitness trail project.

She said the club’s annual wild game dinner, aka the “Beast Feast” raises money for service projects. The last three years, this event has been sold out, with 350 people attending last year. “We look forward to many more partnerships,” she said. The 2025 Beast Feast is planned for March 1.

Whitehead gave special thanks to Parks and Recreation Manager Matt Gammill and the Parks & Recreation team; to Shelly Mitchell and the Facilities Maintenance Crew; to Justin Nelson and Tiffany Gould and the Capital Improvement team; and, to Darren Brown and the Public Works department.

She said they saved money because county staff did some of the work.

Whitehead recognized contractors on the project: Chris Padgett and Streamline Paving; Josh Williams and Mohawk Construction; Scott Durrant and Kim Moutschla and SSD Landscaping; and John Howle and CivilSurv Engineering.

She said they plan more upgrades at the sports complex.