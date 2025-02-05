New Miss Latina and Miss Teen Latina crowned

Miss & Miss Teen Latina of the Glades, a beauty pageant representing and empowering Hispanic...
CLEWISTON — Miss & Miss Teen Latina of the Glades, a beauty pageant representing and empowering Hispanic women in the Glades area since 2001, has crowned their new 2025 reigning queens.
Gabriela Sanchez is the new Miss Latina Of The Glades 2025. Briza Forteza is the new Miss Teen Latina of the glades 2025
The pageant was Feb. 1, held in the Clewiston HighSchool Auditorium. Five young ladies competed in the teen category while six competed in the miss category.
The ladies were judged on individual judges interview , introductions, cultural wear , evening gown, & on stage questions.