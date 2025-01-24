New motorcoach resort celebrates with 3 day Grand Opening Music Festival

Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort announces a Grand Opening Celebration aptly coined “MotorCoachella”.
LABELLE — Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort announces a Grand Opening Celebration aptly coined “MotorCoachella” to be hosted onsite, Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26, at the new resort located at 7551 West State Road 80 in LaBelle.
The gates to Olde Florida officially opened on January 1, 2025, bringing a five-star resort experience to the Class A and Super C motorcoach community. Olde Florida’s amenities set a new standard among luxury RV resorts and include:
– 15,000 +/- square-foot Clubhouse
– Resort pool and whirlpool spa
– “FlipFlops” Poolside bar offering full food and beverage service
– Expansive sundeck with poolside cabanas
– Wellness/fitness center
– 2 Tennis courts
– 8 Pickleball courts
– Regulation basketball court
MotorCoachella promises luxury coach owners and families a full weekend of celebrating. The calendar includes live music, happy hours, barbecues, NFL playoff action, pickleball tournament, food trucks, and a whole lot more. You can learn more about Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort and see the full MotorCoachella lineup at OFMCR.com.
Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort is located in LaBelle, Florida just 22 miles from Fort Myers and 58.7 miles from Naples, making Florida’s finest beaches, shopping and entertainment districts, golf courses, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation offerings easily accessible to guests and owners.
Olde Florida is currently accepting vacation reservations with a special “Test Drive Vacation” promotion that saves guests 20% on any stay in 2025. Additionally, an initial group of motorcoach sites has been released for sale.
For more information about Olde Florida Motorcoach Resort, vacation and ownership opportunities, and the MotorCoachella Grand Opening Festival, please visit OFMCR.com.
Inquiries are invited to contact the Olde Florida Sales Center at 833-653-3352.