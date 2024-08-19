College students get tips on fire safety

Posted Monday, August 19, 2024 1:24 pm

As the new school year approaches, college students nationwide are preparing to move into campus dormitories and off-campus housing. The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and The Center for Campus Fire Safety™ (CCFS) collaborate on the annual Campus Fire Safety Month campaign every September to ensure students, parents, and campus housing staff and administrators have the relevant information and resources they need to make resident living spaces as safe as possible from fires and associated hazards.

The latest statistics, according to NFPA, show that U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 3,331 structure fires each year in dormitories, fraternity houses, sorority houses, and barracks between 2018 and 2022. Fires in dormitory-type properties caused an annual average of 21 civilian deaths, 23 civilian injuries, and $21 million in direct property damage during that period. Approximately three out of four fires in these properties began in the kitchen or cooking area, accounting for 58 percent of the civilian injuries and 11 percent of the direct property damage. Cooking equipment was involved in nearly eight out of 10 fires.

“As students return to campus this fall, many of them will be preparing their own meals. Some will be using kitchen appliances for the first time or cooking food after studying or coming home late from a party,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA and CCFS Advisory Council member. “The data tells us that more education is needed about when and where cooking hazards exist, along with ways to prevent them. Campus Fire Safety Month is a great way to raise public awareness of fire safety on our college campuses.”

NFPA and CCFS offer a wealth of tips and resources for cooking safely in resident housing, including these key messages:

• If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

• Stay in the kitchen while preparing meals; use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.



• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Further, while cooking remains a leading cause of fires in campus housing, there is growing concern on college campuses about the increasing number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.



Alan Sactor, vice president of the Center for Campus Fire Safety, said, “Micromobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters and smaller electronics such as cell phones, laptops, and tablets are vital to the daily life of college students. However, the mishandling or misuse of these batteries can lead to safety hazards such as overheating, fire, or even explosions. NFPA and the CCFS are working together to help educate students on how to use, store, and charge these devices safely to reduce the risk of fire.”



NFPA and CCFS provide several resources and tips for safely buying, charging, storing, and using lithium-ion batteries to help prevent fires:

• Use only charging equipment that is supplied with your device.

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

• Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage, such as an unusual odor, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change in color.

In 2023, CCFS launched the Micromobility/Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Reporting Program for fire safety professionals. The program aims to support the development of educational programs, policies, and advocacy efforts to help reduce the risk of these battery fires on college campuses. Learn more and submit a fire incident on the CCFS website.



For this information and more about the Campus Fire Safety Month campaign and to find free resources and safety tips, visit nfpa.org/campussafety and the CCFS webpage.