Nine killed in crash on Hatton Highway in Belle Glade

Posted Tuesday, August 6, 2024 11:18 am

BELLE GLADE – Nine people were killed in a crash in Belle Glade Monday (Aug. 5) night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO).

“Last night in Belle Glade, a tragic crash occurred at the 5800 Block of Hatton Highway, resulting in multiple fatalities. Tragically, Fire Rescue confirmed 4 victims were pronounced deceased on the scene, and 6 were transported to a local hospital where 5 additional victims passed away. We have one survivor for a total of 10 victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident,” PBSO posted on Facebook on Aug. 6.

According to reports, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. A Ford Explorer carrying 10 people was traveling south near mile marker 5 when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle left the roadway, hit the guardrail and overturned in a canal. According to reports, the driver is among those killed.

One passenger, Jorden Hall, 26, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The victims were later identified as a family was from Bridgeport, CT.



Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carmela Levy-David stated: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that one of our cherished custodial staff members has suffered an unimaginable loss. Nine members of their family were tragically killed in a car accident out of state.”



According to the Stamford Advocate, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified those who died as Pamela Wiggins, who would have turned 57 on Tuesday, Leiana Alyse Hall, 30; Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 21; Michael Anthony Hall Jr., 14; Imani Andre Ajani Hall, 8; Kamdien Edwards, 5; Yasire Smith, 5; Ziaire Mack, 3; and Naleia Tucker, 1.