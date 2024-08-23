No water released from Big O as rain drives lake higher

Posted Friday, August 23, 2024 12:37 pm

The 2024 hurricane season has been kind to South Florida so far, according to Major Cory Bell, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, who spoke to media in a conference call on Aug. 23.

USACE is “very comfortable where we are right now,” said Bell. “Barring a major storm event, we are hopeful we can maintain our targets. The hurricane season has not been very active, but we haven’t even reached the peak yet,” he added.

Bell said the potential for blue-green algae on Lake O is low. “The scientists believe we’re probably through the height of the bloom potential,” he added.

He said they receive daily reports from the water control structures and have not had any significant activity there. “We’re super hopeful we have seen the worst of it for the season,” he said.

One big storm can still change everything.

On Aug. 23, Lake Okeechobee was 14.11 feet above sea level, about 1 inch higher than a week ago. Inflows from the north averaged 2,200 cubic feet per second (cfs). Outflows were 0 cfs. Heavy rainfall west and south of Lake Okeechobee has left no capacity to take additional lake water.

The average flow at the W.P. Franklin Lock (S-79) on the Caloosahatchee River for the seven-day average ending Aug. 23 was 2,029 cfs – all from local basin runoff. No water was released to the river from the lake through the Julian Keen Jr. Lock (S-77) at Moore Haven.

The C-44 reservoir is 9.17 feet deep, nearing it’s maximum capacity of 10 feet. Bell said early next week, water managers will release water from the reservoir into the C-44 stormwater treatment area (STA) which then sheetflow back into the canal. The expected flow is about 600 cfs.

USACE keeps the C-44 canal between 14 feet and 14.5 feet above sea level for navigation and water supply. If the releases from the reservoir cause the canal to rise too much, excess water will be released through the St. Lucie Lock (S-80) to the St. Lucie River.

Bell said the water in the C-44 reservoir is local basin runoff. The water will be cleaned by sheetflowing it through the STA. He said when it is released through the St. Lucie Lock, it will be lower in phosphorus and nitrogen than direct basin runoff.

“We’re trying to mimic the natural flows,” Belle continued. He said these releases will be the first time the C-44 reservoir and STA are used for the purpose authorized by Congress. None of the water in the C-44 canal or C-44 reservoir is from Lake Okeechobee, he added. It’s all local basin runoff.

Excess water from the C-44 basin is pumped into the reservoir, treated in the STA and then released into the St. Lucie River.

The flows will be small and gradual, he said. “It’s not like the STA has a gate where we can control those flows.” Bell said the releases will be a learning process from an operational standpoint.

South of the lake the Water Conservation Areas (WCAs) remain above schedule, but all water control structures are open. Flow under the Tamiami Trail is about 2,100 cfs. Heavy rainfall south of Lake O has kept the STA and WCAs full this wet season.