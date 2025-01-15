Notice to navigation: 2025-002 W.P. Franklin lock closure for diving
Special to Hendry County News
Posted 1/15/25
Attention all concerned boaters! W.P. Franklin Lock will be closed from 0700 to 1600 on 15 January 2025 for diving.
REFERENCE:
a. 33 CFR Navigation and Navigable Waters
Notice to Navigation
W.P. Franklin Lock closure from 0700 to 1600 15 January 2025.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:
- St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
- Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
- Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
- Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
- W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
- Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)
