Notice to navigation: 2025-002 W.P. Franklin lock closure for diving

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 1/15/25

Attention all concerned boaters! W.P. Franklin Lock will be closed from 0700 to 1600 on 15 January 2025 for diving.

REFERENCE:
a. 33 CFR Navigation and Navigable Waters

  1. Notice to Navigation
    W.P. Franklin Lock closure from 0700 to 1600 15 January 2025.
  2.  For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:

- St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
- Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

- Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
- Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
- W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
- Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

Comments

