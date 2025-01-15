Attention all concerned boaters! Julien Keen Jr. Lock is open with a 24-foot width restriction until further notice.
Julien Keen Jr. Lock open with width restriction
a. 33 CFR Navigation and Navigable Waters
Julien Keen Jr. Lock is open with a 24-foot width restriction until further notice.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:
- St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
- Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
- Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
- Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
- W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
- Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)