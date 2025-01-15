Julien Keen Jr. Lock open with width restriction

Attention all concerned boaters! Julien Keen Jr. Lock is open with a 24-foot width restriction until further notice.

Attention all concerned boaters!

Julien Keen Jr. Lock is open with a 24-foot width restriction until further notice.

REFERENCE:

a. 33 CFR Navigation and Navigable Waters

  1. Notice to Navigation
    Julien Keen Jr. Lock is open with a 24-foot width restriction until further notice.
  2. For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:
    - St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
    - Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
    - Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
    - Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
    - W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
    - Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)
