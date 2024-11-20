November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/20/24

The Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners designated November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month

Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners designated November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

At their Nov. 20 meeting, commissioners presented a proclamation to Jennifer Fee of Treasure Coast Hospice.

Fee said the proclamation recognizes all hospices that provide services in the service area.

This year's theme for National Hospice and Palliative Care Month 2024 is: “We Are Stronger Together -- Let's Write the Story Together.”

The proclamation explains: “The Hospice Care model involves an interdisciplinary, team-oriented approach to treatment, including expert medical care, quality symptom control, and comprehensive pain management as a foundation of care; and hospice attends to the patient’s emotional, spiritual and family needs, and provides family services like respite care and grief counseling.”

Hospice, Okeechobee

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Help families cope with mental stress during the …

Raulerson volunteers donate $500 to support Breast …

Hendry County Department of Health to host Health Fair …

It's almost time for the Blood Roundup!

x