November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners designated November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
At their Nov. 20 meeting, commissioners presented a proclamation to Jennifer Fee of Treasure Coast Hospice.
Fee said the proclamation recognizes all hospices that provide services in the service area.
This year's theme for National Hospice and Palliative Care Month 2024 is: “We Are Stronger Together -- Let's Write the Story Together.”
The proclamation explains: “The Hospice Care model involves an interdisciplinary, team-oriented approach to treatment, including expert medical care, quality symptom control, and comprehensive pain management as a foundation of care; and hospice attends to the patient’s emotional, spiritual and family needs, and provides family services like respite care and grief counseling.”