Nunez receives President's Volunteer Service Award

Posted Monday, January 6, 2025 2:12 pm

OKEECHOBEE — A local woman, Apolonia Nunez, was recently awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award for 2024.

"In October of 2024, I was inspired by a volunteer service, UPChieve, which posted a Forbes article titled Wealthy Kids 8 Times More Likely to Graduate College Than Poor. It ultimately broke down to the statistics that showed the jump in the percentage of college graduates due to income. The more money a child came from, the more likely they would be able to graduate college. To help bridge that gap and support refugee students who struggled to find academic tutoring services, I partnered with UPChieve to become a tutor. UPChieve is a non-profit volunteer service whose mission is 'to democratize access to academic support so that all students have an equal opportunity to finish high school, attend college, and achieve upward mobility.'

"I tested and qualified for 33 subjects, including college application essays and financial aid guidance to subjects such as Physics II and calculus. I found that to be the best way to support students along their academic journeys to ensure they had access to any educational assistance they may need. During this process, I spoke to 207 students whose backgrounds often differed, but one part of their stories remained the same. These students craved an American education. The majority of my students were first-generation graduates whose families had to sacrifice so much for them to have the opportunity to learn. In those moments, I was reminded how much of my education resources I had taken for granted.

"I had the blessing of assisting over 200 refugee students to navigate their college and academic journey. As much as I’d love to say I taught them, they truly taught me. The stories I heard along the way, although sometime harrowing, truly reminded me how blessed I am to be a born U.S citizen. Knowledge is a lifetime; the award is just a plus.

"I spoke to a young girl applying to a nursing school who needed assistance revising her application essay. The prompt asked why she wanted to apply for nursing.

"She stated in her essay, 'I stood beside my grandfather, a doctor in Iraq, as he tried to save a little boy who had caught fire. His clothes were scorched, and his cries filled the air as my grandfather worked tirelessly, his hands steady and calm amidst the chaos. Watching him, I realized that healing is more than just physical care— it’s about empathy, courage, and connection.'

"It was an honor to connect with these students and assist them. As someone who was privileged to have the support of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for my educational needs, it only felt right to help other children who may not have the access that I did. If it weren’t for the tutors who spent countless hours with me and teachers like Mrs. Coleman and Mrs. Campbell, who were willing to go over and beyond to help me achieve my academic goals, as well as Russ Brown and the academic advisors at IRSC who guided me as a first-generation college graduate, none of this would have been possible for me. It feels right to give back the same way they all gave me."

Nunez is an author and has published two children’s books. She also has the distinction of being the youngest Seminole tribe member to ever graduate from both high school and college at the same time, was only 15 when she received her AA degree. Though, she clarified she was 16 when she walked.