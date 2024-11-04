These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Nursing home fire causes minor damage

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/4/24

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to a smoke investigation at Okeechobee Health Care Facility last week.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Nursing home fire causes minor damage

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to a smoke investigation at Okeechobee Health Care Facility last week.

According to information released by the fire department, the incident occurred on Oct. 28 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Okeechobee City Police officers arrived first and let the fire crew know the smoke was coming from the ceiling in the break room on A-wing. Officers advised the nursing home staff to shelter residents in place while they checked to see what the problem was. They localized power to the AC in the area and shut it down. The smoke immediately got lighter. They opened up ceiling tiles and found a blower motor in the duct work had burned through the duct.

After a thorough check for heat and smoke, ventilation fans were set up to clear the hall and break room.

The AC unit was turned back on by the maintenance crew on the scene, but the blower motor remained off and repairs were started.

Once the smoke was cleared and AC checked again, the crews cleared the scene and returned to the station.

ochf, ocfr

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Man calls to complain about landlord and ends up …

WM reports theft of appliances

FWC Report

In the Courts ...

x