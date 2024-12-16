OCA students visit Grand Oaks residents

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students love it, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks residents love it too.

OCA, Grand Oaks

