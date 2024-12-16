Log in
Advertise
Classifieds
Legal Notices
FL Public Notices
Receive Legal Notices
Hendry County delinquent taxes
Okeechobee County delinquent taxes
Glades County delinquent taxes
Obituaries
Support Us
Special sections
Free newsletter
Subscribe
Toggle navigation
Select your community
Okeechobee
Belle Glade
Clewiston
LaBelle
Glades County
Advertise
Classifieds
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Support Us
Special sections
Free newsletter
Subscribe
Toggle navigation
Main menu
News
Local
Sports
Government
State
Nation-World
Entertainment
Schools
Local
Sports
Government
State
Nation-World
Entertainment
Schools
Business
Obituaries
Things to Do
Calendar
Florida on a Tankful
Calendar
Florida on a Tankful
Health
Police/fire
Opinions
Best of the Lake
Advertise
Classifieds
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Support Us
Special sections
Free newsletter
Subscribe
Advanced search
OCA students visit Grand Oaks residents
Posted
Monday,
December 16, 2024
1:36 pm
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …
Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …
Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …
Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …
Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …
Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …
Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …
Previous
Next
OKEECHOBEE — Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students love it, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks residents love it too.
Keywords
OCA,
Grand Oaks
Comments
Other items that may interest you
GDS has ugly sweater competition
OMS band presents Winter Concert
WSE students perform Winter Concert
ESE students perform Christmas Concert
x