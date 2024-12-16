OCA students visit Grand Oaks residents

Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …

Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …

Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …

Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …

Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …

Every year, Okeechobee Christian Academy's Mrs. Oalde, takes her class to Grand Oaks periodically throughout the year. The students loveit, and they are pretty sure the Grand Oaks …