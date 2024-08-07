Ocala man sentenced to one year probation after third DUI arrest

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/7/24

An Ocala man was sentenced to eight days in county jail followed by one year of probation after pleading no contest to driving under the influence for the third time.

