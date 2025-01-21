OCI plans hiring event

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Correctional Institution hopes to fill job openings with Okeechobee County residents.
“We are proud to serve our Okeechobee Community, and in that spirit, we would like to hire locally,” Recruitment Sgt. Christen Wares explained in an email.
“The Florida Department of Corrections offers rewarding correctional officer career opportunities. Becoming a correctional officer with FDC means you are joining a family of hardworking men and women who are dedicated to ensuring public safety throughout Florida.
“Once you join the FDC, there are many career advancement steps that progress from Correctional Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Major and Colonel. From there management positions include Assistant Wardens and Wardens. Correctional Officers have the opportunity to join special teams such as Rapid Response Teams, Crisis Response Team, Interdiction Units, K-9 Units and many other special team opportunities.
Applicants must:
A hiring event is planned onsite at Okeechobee Correctional Institution on Feb. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will include a review of job expectations, expert speakers, immediate background checks and fingerprinting. Applicants must bring: a valid ID; Social Security Card; proof of citizenship; high school diploma or GED certificate; all legal name change documents; Form DD 214 or active military ID if in the military; and, all court documentation for criminal charges.
More than 60 corrections positions are currently open at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution, the Sag West Palm Re-Entry Facility and the Okeechobee Work Camp.
There are also positions open in maintenance, education and medical departments.
To register for the hiring event, go online to https://okeechobeehiringevent.rsvpify.com