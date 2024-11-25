OCPD announces upcoming traffic changes due to FDOT construction

Posted Monday, November 25, 2024 1:04 pm

The Okeechobee Police Department would like to inform the public about an important construction project announced by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) that will begin on Monday, Dec. 2. This project involves the removal and replacement of drainage on the west side of Parrott Avenue, specifically between SW Third Street and SW Fifth Street. The construction is expected to last 17 days.

As a result of this construction, lane closures will be in effect, leading to potential traffic backups and travel delays, particularly for southbound traffic. The Okeechobee Police Department urges all drivers to plan accordingly and use alternate routes whenever possible to minimize disruptions to their travel.

Key Details

• The SE 4th Street and Parrott Avenue intersection will be closed at the median crossover during the construction period.

Detours

• Southbound traffic on Parrott Avenue will be redirected to SW 5th Street.

• Northbound traffic on Parrott Avenue will be detoured to SW 3rd Street.

Parade



• The Annual Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. will start at Parrott Ave and SW Third Street.

OCPD appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation as FDOT works to improve the roadways in our area. Our officers will be on hand to help facilitate traffic flow and ensure safety during the construction.

For any additional information or concerns, please contact the Okeechobee Police Department at 863-763-2626.

Stay safe and plan your routes accordingly!