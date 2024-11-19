OCPD launches new body-worn camera program

Posted Tuesday, November 19, 2024 4:14 pm

Okeechobee City Police Department launches a new bod-worn camera program. Detective Jarret Romanello demonstrates one of the Okeechobee Police Department's new body-worn cameras.

OKEECHOBEE -- The Okeechobee Police Department is excited to announce the implementation of a new body-worn camera program to enhance transparency, accountability, and community trust.

All patrol officers will be equipped with Lenslock body cameras, which the city purchased last year and are now fully deployed.

The cameras arrived the week of Nov. 18, and comprehensive officer training has been completed. The new program marks a significant step forward in the department's commitment to providing professional law enforcement services and fostering positive relationships within the community.

"We believe that incorporating body-worn cameras will not only enhance our operational transparency but also provide an additional layer of accountability for our officers and the community we serve," said Police Chief Donald Hagan. "These cameras will serve as valuable tools for evidence collection, ensuring that interactions between our officers and the public are accurately documented."

The Lenslock cameras are designed to be user-friendly and are equipped with advanced features to ensure reliable performance in various conditions.

Chief Hagan emphasized the importance of using technology to support the department's mission. "We are committed to serving the Okeechobee community with integrity and professionalism.

The feedback we've received from officers during training has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are eager to see the positive impact this program will have."

As the Okeechobee Police Department rolls out this program, community members can expect to see increased recorded interactions, which will help ensure accurate documentation of incidents and improve public trust.

"We are dedicated to transparency and open communication with our residents," Chief Hagan added. "We encourage the community to engage with us and provide feedback as we implement this program."

For more information on the body-worn camera program or other initiatives from the Okeechobee Police Department, please contact the department at 863-763-2626.



