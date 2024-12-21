OCSO and partner agencies shut down another drug house

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
This marks the second recent arrest of a drug trafficker operating in Okeechobee County, reinforcing a clear message....
During the investigation, Pikes sold trafficking amounts of methamphetamine to an undercover officer on three separate occasions. These transactions provided the foundation for a probable cause search warrant conducted earlier today at Pikes’ residence, located on NW 5th Street in Okeechobee.
As a result, Pikes was charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Noel Stephen emphasized the importance of collaboration in keeping the community safe: “This arrest demonstrates the dedication and partnership of local, state, and federal agencies in the fight against illegal drug trafficking. Let it be known that Okeechobee County is not a safe haven for criminals. We will find you, and we will hold you accountable.”
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the community and ensuring a safer future for all residents. If you have information about illegal activity, please contact the Office or submit tips anonymously through the OCSO Narcotics Hotline hotline at 863-763-7787.