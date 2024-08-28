OCSO Angel visits hospital

In Honor of National K9 Day, on Aug. 26, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Major Hazellief and Angel paid a visit to the staff at HCA Hospital.
OKEECHOBEE -- In Honor of National K9 Day, on Aug. 26, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Major Hazellief and Angel paid a visit to the staff at HCA Raulerson Hospital. Angel brought lots of love to give out, and she received lots of love in return! Belly rubs, ear scratches, and she even received her very own title: Chief Happiness Officer! She was honored and will wear her newest Title proudly. [Photo courtesy OCSO]