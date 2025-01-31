These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OCSO charges man with multiple counts of child pornography
By Sgt. Jack Nash PIO OCSO
Posted 1/31/25
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is committed to protecting our community and holding individuals accountable for crimes against …
I am anchor
OCSO charges man with multiple counts of child pornography
Photo courtesy OCSO
Ronald Walsh
Posted
By Sgt. Jack Nash PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is committed to protecting our community and holding individuals accountable for crimes against children.
In December 2024, the CID received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Tip that initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of a suspect.
On January 7, 2025, the Criminal Investigations Division served a probable cause search warrant at 1960 Southeast 9th Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida.
During the search, Ronald Walsh, a 60-year-old white male, was taken into custody.
Walsh was initially charged with four counts of transmission of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.
His bond was set at $240,000 at his first appearance.
Walsh was able to bond out on these charges; however, the investigation continued as detectives analyzed evidence, including Walsh’s cell phone.
Upon further examination, the CID identified the original reported videos along with additional illicit material.
On Jan. 23, 2025, the State Attorney’s Office issued a capias for Walsh’s arrest, increasing his bond to $550,000. Walsh was arrested again and remains in custody.
This case remains active as investigators continue analyzing Walsh’s electronic devices for additional evidence.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office assures the community that every measure is being taken to ensure justice is served.
“The safety of our children and community is our top priority. We encourage anyone with information about suspicious or illegal online activity to report it immediately.
Together, we can make Okeechobee County a safer place for everyone, so If You See Something, Say Something”, said Sheriff Noel E. Stephen when asked about the arrest.
If you have any information regarding this case or any other crimes, please contact the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at [Contact Information]. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers Hotline: 1.800.273.8477 or submit a tip at www.okeesheriff.org