OCFR battles kitchen fire

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
Okeechobee County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire on Southeast Third Street this week.
Okeechobee County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire on Southeast Third Street this week. On Nov. 11 at approximately 6 p.m., homeowners reported a fire in their kitchen.
The fire was in the kitchen of a single-story, single-family manufactured home. When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke but no flame. They entered the home and turned off power to the residence. They found the stove to be the cause of the fire and pulled it outside. They discovered hot spots about the area where the stove had been, and cabinets beside and above the stove were burned.
The crews ventilated the home, and walked through the structure after the smoke cleared.
The residents were advised to find other accommodations for the night to give the smoke more time to clear.
The fire was deemed unintentional.