OCFR battles kitchen fire

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/13/24

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire on Southeast Third Street this week.

OCFR battles kitchen fire

Posted
By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire on Southeast Third Street this week. On Nov. 11 at approximately 6 p.m., homeowners reported a fire in their kitchen.

The fire was in the kitchen of a single-story, single-family manufactured home. When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke but no flame. They entered the home and turned off power to the residence. They found the stove to be the cause of the fire and pulled it outside. They discovered hot spots about the area where the stove had been, and cabinets beside and above the stove were burned.

The crews ventilated the home, and walked through the structure after the smoke cleared.

The residents were advised to find other accommodations for the night to give the smoke more time to clear.

The fire was deemed unintentional.

