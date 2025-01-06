These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

OCSO conducts focused traffic control during holidays

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
Posted 1/6/25

The OCSO is committed to ensuring the safety of all motorists and pedestrians, especially during times of increased holiday activity.

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of all motorists and pedestrians, especially during times of increased holiday activity.
 
Sergeant Pollock and his team conducted a focused traffic enforcement detail aimed at promoting road safety and deterring impaired driving and other violations.
The enforcement detail, comprised of six deputies and one dispatcher, was grant-funded and conducted during the evening hours of December 31, 2024, into the early morning of January 1, 2025. Deputies made a total of 53 contacts/traffic stops and distributed 49 pieces of educational material to drivers and passengers.
 
Warnings Issued:
Unlawful speed: 15
No lights after hours of darkness: 3
Equipment violations: 14
Passing in a no-passing zone: 1
Failure to stop for a red light: 2
Failure to maintain a single lane: 2
Expired driver’s license: 1
Reckless driver complaint: 1
Improper right turn: 1
Impeding traffic: 1
No tag attached to a vehicle: 1
 
Citations and Arrests:
Unlawful speed: 4
No driver’s license: 2
Equipment violation: 1
Unregistered motor vehicle: 2
Driving while license suspended (with knowledge): 3
Driving under the influence (DUI): 2
Driver not wearing a seatbelt: 1
Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation: 1
 
"Safety is our top priority, and this initiative is a clear demonstration of our commitment to protecting the residents and visitors of Okeechobee County," said Sheriff Noel E. Stephen. "The New Year’s Eve traffic enforcement detail not only removed unsafe drivers from our roads but also educated the community on safe driving practices."
 
"The success of this operation reflects the dedication of our deputies and the importance of community awareness," added Under-Sheriff Major Michael Hazellief. "We urge everyone to continue practicing safe driving habits throughout the year. Together, we can make Okeechobee County’s roads safer for all."
 
For more information on traffic safety initiatives or to inquire about educational materials, please contact Sgt. Steven Pollock at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.
