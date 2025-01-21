OCSO congratulates cadet

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

OKEECHOBEE — Congratulations to our Public Safety Cadet and Crime Scene Intern Rihanna Ramdeen! She won First Place in the Okeechobee County Science Fair for her project on Fingerprinting. Rihanna will now go on to compete in the Regional Science Fair! We are proud of you Rihanna, Great Job! 

