OCSO holds Second Quarter Award Ceremony

Posted Monday, August 5, 2024 1:52 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office’s second quarter award ceremony took place on Thursday, Aug. 1.

As they did last quarter, they named the nominees for each category and had the person who nominated them read their nomination letter.

All the letters highlighted the things each person did that were above and beyond the call of duty. Deputy Buck Jolly’s name came up twice in unusual circumstances. In the first, the deputy was commended for saving a man’s life after he was stung by more than 40 bees. When Jolly found the man out on the Prairie, he was inside his own truck barely conscious and unable to move, covered in bees.

Jolly and Deputies Eric Guaroniak and Shane Crawford used their department issued raincoats as shields against the bees and were able to get the man out of his vehicle and to a location where emergency medical personnel could assist him.

In the second instance, a Black Hawk helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in a rural area north of town. Concerned that the men or women manning the chopper would not have food or water, Jolly asked his wife, Amber, to buy pizza and drinks and bring it out to the site. In addition, Jolly made sure they had ice, food and water for the duration of their stay.

In the category of Law Enforcement Support, Eric Jackson, Matt Henry, Andrea Ott and Jessica Sewell were nominated. Matt Henry received the award.

Debbie Deloney, Stephanie Rogers and Jimmy Christmas were nominated as Detention Support, and Jimmy Christmas received the award.

Larry West was chosen Volunteer of the Quarter. West is a part of the COPs program.

Six members of the OCSO were nominated as Detention Deputy of the Quarter — Cpl. Alex Garcia, Detention Deputies (D/D) Luke Moreno, Jared Raulerson, Jimmy Guevara, Lyubov Suthard and Eugene Ochoa. Jimmy Guevara was chosen to receive the award.

On the law enforcement (LEO) side, Corporals Adrian Rogers and Michael Cauley and Deputies (D/S) Donnie Holmes, Eric Guaroniak, Buck Jolly, Misei Esquivel and Skylar Casian were nominated. Donnie Holmes received the award.

The following deputies received citations: Deputy Buck Jolly, Deputy Misei Esquivel, Deputy Skylar Casian, Deputy Michael Cauley, Performance Cpl. Adrian Rogers and Cpl. Michael Cauley,

Unit Sgt. John Hazy, Cpl. Michael Cauley and Cpl. DeMarcus Dixon

Receiving the Lifesaving citation were D/S Jennifer Fairtrace and D/S Brady Rhodes.[Photo by Cathy Womble/Lake Okeechobee News]

The following received letters of recognition: Detective Cesar Romero, Detective Brady Rogers, Detective Carl Jones, Cpl. Leland Schoonmaker and D/S Andrew Wolgamott.

Recently hired deputies Vincent Peterpaul, Shane Crawford and James Pickering were pinned by family members during the ceremony.