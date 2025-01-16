These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

OCSO releases statistics

Posted
By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has released statistics comparing 2024 crime to 2023.

2024

2023
 

Total violent

117

131

Non-violent

421

506
 

Burglary

81

97

Larceny

315

351

Auto theft

20

41

Truck/buses

3

5

motorcycles

0

3

other vehicles

2

9

Criminal homicide

0

2

Forcible rape attempt

0

0

Forcible rape committed

14

13

Forcible fondling

1

14

Highway robbery

1

1

Residential robbery

1

3

Misc. robbery

2

7

Robbery- comm.

0

0

Aggravated assault

98

90

Aggravated stalking

0

0

Calls for service

35,883

32,465
