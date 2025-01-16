OCSO releases statistics

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has released statistics comparing 2024 crime to 2023.
|
2024
|
2023
|
Total violent
|
117
|
131
|
Non-violent
|
421
|
506
|
Burglary
|
81
|
97
|
Larceny
|
315
|
351
|
Auto theft
|
20
|
41
|
Truck/buses
|
3
|
5
|
motorcycles
|
0
|
3
|
other vehicles
|
2
|
9
|
Criminal homicide
|
0
|
2
|
Forcible rape attempt
|
0
|
0
|
Forcible rape committed
|
14
|
13
|
Forcible fondling
|
1
|
14
|
Highway robbery
|
1
|
1
|
Residential robbery
|
1
|
3
|
Misc. robbery
|
2
|
7
|
Robbery- comm.
|
0
|
0
|
Aggravated assault
|
98
|
90
|
Aggravated stalking
|
0
|
0
|
Calls for service
|
35,883
|
32,465