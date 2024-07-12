OCSO successfully passes Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection

Posted Friday, July 12, 2024 2:44 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Sheriff Noel Stephen is pleased to announce that the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Detention Division has successfully passed its scheduled Florida Model Jail Standards (FMJS) inspection. This inspection is a testament to our commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of those incarcerated in our facility.

The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated guidelines that all jails across Florida must adhere to. These standards ensure that detention centers provide a safe and humane environment for inmates. As per Florida Statute, all detention centers in the state are required to undergo two inspections annually: one scheduled and one unannounced inspection occurring at least 120 days before or after the scheduled one. These inspections are conducted by certified assessors who are experts in the field of corrections.

Since Sheriff Stephen took office, the Okeechobee County Jail has never failed an inspection. The facility has repeatedly received praise for how well it maintains its aging infrastructure. This achievement is due to the diligent and hard work of our dedicated staff who ensure the jail consistently meets these high standards. Sheriff Stephen is immensely proud of the team's commitment and efforts.

Before 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections, through the Office of the Inspector General, was responsible for the standards and inspection process for local county jails. Since then, the responsibility has been decentralized to local sheriffs' offices.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Detention Division, operational since the establishment of the first jail in 1917, continues to meet or exceed the stringent performance standards set by the FMJS. The recent inspection covered twenty different areas, including housing, kitchen, medical services, programs, and sanitation. Additionally, inmate disciplinary actions and reports were thoroughly examined.

The inspection team consisted of a Lieutenant and Sergeant from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, a Lieutenant and Master Deputy from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and a Nurse from the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

For more information and to view the latest version of the Florida Model Jail Standards, please visit: [Florida Model Jail Standards](https://flsheriffs.org/how-we-serve/jail-services/florida-model-jail-standards/#inspection-process-forms).