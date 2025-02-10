These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

OCSO utilizes specialized training

Special to Lake Okeechobee News by Jessica Romanello
Posted 2/10/25

The OCSO has launched a new MILO training system...

OCSO utilizes specialized training

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News by Jessica Romanello

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new MILO training system to improve law enforcement training. This advanced technology provides deputies with realistic scenario-based training, preparing them for various  high-pressure situations.

The MILO system, known for its advanced technology and immersive training scenarios, allows deputies to engage in
realistic simulations that replicate various high-pressure situations.

This method not only enhances decision-making skills but

also fosters a deeper understanding of how to handle crisis situations effectively.

Lieutenant Heath Hughes highlighted the system's potential, stating, “The MILO platform will revolutionize our training by allowing deputies to practice in a safe environment, enhancing their decision making skills during routine and critical incidents.”

With scenarios covering active shooter responses, domestic disputes, and more, deputies will gain confidence and skills
applicable to their daily duties. This investment reflects the Sheriff’s Office commitment to boosting deputy capabilities and fostering community trust as expectations for law enforcement accountability rise.

By utilizing the MILO system, deputies will gain valuable experience that can translate directly into their day-to-day duties, equipping them with the confidence and skills necessary to make quick, informed decisions in the field. For instance, deputies participate in scenarios where they have to  make quick decisions and deescalate hostile situations before exercising the use of force.

Training programs using the MILO system will begin immediately, with ongoing assessments to adapt to evolving challenges in law enforcement. Lieutenant Hughes remains optimistic about the positive impact on both deputies and the Okeechobee community.

