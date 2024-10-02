October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 1:50 pm

TALLAHASSEE — On Oct. 2, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) encourage Floridians to ‘Walk This Way’ in recognition of National Pedestrian Safety Month. Together with our campaign partners, we aim to raise awareness and provide best practices to ensure pedestrian safety.

"Pedestrian safety is everyone's responsibility. At some point, we have all been both a pedestrian and a driver encountering a pedestrian at a crosswalk or intersection," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "It is critical that everyone is aware of how to be a driver who is attentive to pedestrians and a safe pedestrian who is proactive in ensuring that they follow appropriate street crossing protocols and can be seen by motorists." "Pedestrian-involved crashes continue to increase, as does Florida's population and visitors. However, some simple safety tips can keep you and your loved ones safe," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. "Pedestrians should always use crosswalks or designated street crossings, remain attentive when crossing the street, and watch & listen to their surroundings rather than a cell phone. Drivers should always use caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians, being extra alert near intersections or populated areas."

Florida is not just a desirable vacation destination but also a home to over 23 million people as of 2023, with the population growing at approximately 1.5 % annually since 2019. As more people make Florida their home, it's important to understand the factors contributing to pedestrian safety, such as the time of day, road conditions, visibility, and weather. Both pedestrians and motorists share the responsibility of ensuring safety on the roads. By being aware and taking appropriate precautions, we can all contribute to preventing the potentially tragic results of a pedestrian-involved crash.

Since 2019, crashes involving pedestrians have increased by over 5% with fatalities also on the rise.

Data analysis indicates that pedestrian-involved crashes are most frequent in March, October, and December, particularly on Fridays at 6 p.m.

“Florida is one of the top tourist destinations in the nation, which means we have a significant number of pedestrians along our roadways. The Sheriffs of Florida remind you that the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility. We can all stay safe by following the tips for pedestrians and drivers from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ National Pedestrian Safety Month initiative. This includes using cross walks and not entering the street between parked cars, as well as not speeding and not being impaired when driving,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association. "As we mark Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month, we invite all Floridians to foster a culture of safety and respect on our streets,” said FPCA president Chief Charles Vazquez, Tampa International Airport Police Department. "Every driver and every pedestrian has a role in building a community where safety is the path we all choose to walk. Together, let's be vigilant, be aware, and ensure that every journey—whether on foot or behind the wheel—is a safe one." “Children are the most unpredictable of all pedestrians and generally don’t understand the rules of the road,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Motorists should be extra vigilant in and around school zones and be sure to slow down around neighborhoods.”

Pedestrians

Pedestrians are encouraged to stay safe and 'walk this way' by following these proactive measures to cross the street.

Be visible to drivers by wearing bright clothing and reflective materials during the day and using a flashlight at night. Never assume that a driver sees you; try to make eye contact as they approach.

Walk on sidewalks when available. If there's no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Stay alert and avoid using headphones. It's important to be able to hear traffic and other pedestrians. Don't text or use your cell phone when crossing the street.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections whenever possible. Look for cars in all directions and wait for a safe gap in traffic.

Don't cross the street between parked cars. If you have to cross mid-block, yield the right of way to vehicles on the roadway.

Only cross an intersection diagonally when traffic control devices authorize it.

Be mindful of cars entering or exiting driveways and backing up in parking lots.

Don't walk under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as they impair your abilities and judgment.

Motorists

Motorists must always be cautious and attentive, especially in areas where pedestrians are present; here are some safety tips that will help keep everyone safe.

Always look out for pedestrians. Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions like nighttime or bad weather or when visibility is low.

Slow down and be ready to stop when entering a crosswalk to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and follow speed limits, especially in school zones and neighborhoods.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians legally crossing the street at intersections, including bicyclists.

If motorists fail to yield, they face a minimum citation of $164 and three points on their driver license- it is the law. Worse, they can severely injury someone – even taking their life.

All sides of an intersection are considered crosswalks, and drivers should be prepared to stop for various situations like emergency vehicles, buses, and cyclists.

Be extra cautious when backing up and always be aware of pedestrians in your path.

For more information on Pedestrian Safety Month, including safety tips for pedestrians and motorists, visit FLHSMV’s Pedestrian Safety webpage.