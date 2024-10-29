OHS celebrates 2024 Homecoming

Okeechobee High School celebrated the school's 2024 Homecoming the week of Oct. 21-25, with special events at school.
OKEECHOBEE -- The Okeechobee High School Homecoming Parade was held Oct 24 in downtown Okeechobee. [Photo courtesy OHS]
OKEECHOBEE -- The OHS Class of 2027 used a western theme for their float in the Homecoming Parade. [Photo courtesy OHS]
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee High School's 2024 Homecoming Parade was held in downtown Okeechobee on Oct. 24. [Photo courtesy OHS]
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee High School students collected 11,854 wooden pallets for the OHS Homecoming bonfire on Oct. 24. [Photo courtesy OHS]
OKEECHOBEE -- The Class of 2025 float in the Homecoming parade had a Times Square theme. [Photo courtesy OHS]
OKEECHOBEE -- Calebl Cruz and Hailey Harden were crowned Okeechobee High School Homecoming King and Queen. [Photo courtesy OHS]
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee High School celebrated the school's 2024 Homecoming the week of Oct. 21-25, with special events at school. The Homecoming Parade was Oct. 24 in downtown Okeechobee, followed by a pep rally and bonfire at the school. On Oct. 25, the OHS Brahmans faced the Jensen Beach Falcons in the Homecoming football game. For more photos, see the Okeechobee High School page on Facebook.