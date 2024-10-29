OHS celebrates 2024 Homecoming

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/29/24

Okeechobee High School celebrated the school's 2024 Homecoming the week of Oct.  21-25, with special events at school.

OKEECHOBEE -- The Okeechobee High School Homecoming Parade was held Oct 24 in downtown Okeechobee. [Photo courtesy OHS]
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee High School celebrated the school's 2024 Homecoming the week of Oct.  21-25, with special events at school. The Homecoming Parade was Oct. 24 in downtown Okeechobee, followed by a pep rally and bonfire at the school.  On Oct. 25,  the OHS Brahmans faced the  Jensen Beach Falcons in the Homecoming football game. For more photos, see the Okeechobee High School page on Facebook.

