OHS has competitive cheer team

On Dec. 8, girls from Okeechobee High School made history. Eleven girls took the mat as the high school's first Competitive Cheer Team. They “Hit Zero”, meaning they received no deductions during their performance, which is the ultimate goal of a Competitive Cheer Team. They also scored second place in their division and received an Award for Best Choreography. , "It’s kind of nerve-wracking because it was the high school's first competitive cheer competition but I enjoyed it because we got to represent our school in another element,” Alyssa Bottari said. [Photo courtesy Okeechobee High School.