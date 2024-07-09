Okeechobee Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, July 9, 2024 2:35 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Randall Joiner, 26, Northwest 50th Avenue, was arrested June 30 by OCSO Deputy Kayla Kanarick and charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery. He is being held without bond.

• James McRoberts, 31, Northeast 30th Avenue, was arrested June 28 by ONTF and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,750.

• Daniel Thomas, 70, Southeast 25th Drive, was arrested June 27 by OCSO Deputy Gage Greseth and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a new legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Robert Harris, 65, Northwest 12th Street, was arrested July 1 by OCSO Deputy Timothy Porter and charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and driving without a license. Bond was set at $12,500.

• Axel Salgado was arrested July 3 and charged with fleeing law enforcement.

• Angelina Juarez, 44, Northwest 23rd Lane, was arrested June 26 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $1,750.

• Robert Parker, 40, was arrested June 27 by OCSO and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

• Andrew Chilson was arrested July 7 and charged with two counts tampering with a witness.

• Norbert John Ver Porter III, 53, Northeast 12th Lane, was arrested July 3 by ONTF and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Andrew Chilson, 35, Southeast 23rd Avenue, was arrested July 5 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with two counts battery of a person 65 years or older, two counts hindering communication with law enforcement, two counts grand theft from dwelling and one count criminal mischief. Bond was set at $14,000.

• Lance Geiling, 24, Fort Pierce, was arrested July 5 by ONTF and charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, battery on law enforcement and resisting an officer with violence. Bond was set at $7,000.

• Jonathan Sills, 33, Northeast Second Street, was arrested July 4 by OCSO Deputy Vincent PeterPaul and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.