Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Alisha Rudd, 33, 23rd Avenue, was arrested July 8 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $56,000.
- Robert Beneby, 18, Southwest 184th Street, was arrested July 8 by OCSO Deputy Jackie Timmons and charged with battery on detention staff. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Carl Montayne, 53, Southeast 29th Court, was arrested July 9 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and breach of peace. Bond was set at $26,000.
- Michael Hopkins, 42, Southeast Fourth Street, was arrested July 10 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with grand theft auto. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Christopher Windham, 24, Okeechobee, was arrested July 7 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Jeffrey Leach, 60, State Road 78 West, was arrested July 7 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,250.
- Haley Garcia, 21, Northwest Third Street, was arrested July 6 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with DUI with property damage. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Javier Hernandez, 25, Northwest 30th Avenue, was arrested July 11 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $2,000.
- Jaden Middleton, 19, Northeast 168th Street, was arrested July 12 by OCSO Deputy Tyler Cox and charged with battery/inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Isaac Estrada Mena, 27, Northwest 37th Avenue, was arrested July 13 by OCSO Deputy Rocio Mendez and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.