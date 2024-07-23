Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- David Seims, 43, Bradenton, was arrested July 15 by OCPD Officer Mark Roberts and charged with burglary and petit theft. Bond was set at $16,000.
- James Sellers, 46, Northwest 87th Court, was arrested July 12 by OCSO Deputy Ivan Sanchez and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Adrian Valdez, 31, Northwest 20th Avenue, was arrested July 14 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Shawn Wolf, 18, Northwest 81st Court, was arrested July 18 by OCSO Deputy Mark Wright and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana resin. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Tiffany Lewis, 33, Northeast 11th Street, was arrested July 17 by ONTF and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $261,000.
- Benjamin Dunnam, 36, Southeast 29th Lane, was arrested July 17 by ONTF and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $261,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.