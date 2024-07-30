Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Albion Crowell was arrested July 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
- Michael Newsome, 54, Northwest 165th Street, was arrested July 21 by OCSO Deputy Briana Gutty and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and use of a weapon while under influence. Bond was set at $15,500.
- Danny Stokes, 59, Southeast 59th Drive, was arrested July 22 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with possession of methamphetamine and sale of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $30,000.
- Marc Harrell, 60, Northwest Fourth Avenue, was arrested July 22 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell. Bond was set at $30,000.
- Tyanna Archuleta, 25, Wy, was arrested July 22 by ONTF and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit theft. Bond was set at $12,000.
- Kelly Marin, 50, State Road 78 West, was arrested July 23 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana resin, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $12,000.
- Jason Maupin, 46, Southeast 32nd Street, was arrested July 23 by ONTF and charged with sale of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Michael Jacobs was arrested July 27 and charged with battery and child abuse.
- Kimie Fulton, 61. Southeast 22nd Court, was arrested July 26 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Terry McQueen, 27, Northeast 11th Street, was arrested July 25 by ONTF and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business and possession within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Michael Revolinsky, 77, Okeechobee, was arrested July 24 by OCSO Deputy Briana Gutty and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Charles Garrett, 36, Northwest 296th Street, was arrested July 27 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.