Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Kasara Taylor, 36, Southeast 22nd Court, was arrested July 26 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Vicky Floyd, 38, Venus, was arrested July 26 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,500.
- Matthew Howard, 37, Southeast 93rd Trail, was arrested July 30 by OCSO Deputy Daniel Eng and charged with false imprisonment. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Chloe Yashema Henry, 37, Northeast 13th Avenue, was arrested July 30 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Michael Lebrun, 30, Southeast 31st Terrace, was arrested July 30 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with grand theft and battery. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Eden Tapia, 39, Lakeland, was arrested July 27 by OCSO Deputy Noah Jones and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Devon Taggart, 20, Northwest First Street, was arrested July 31 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with battery and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $8,500.
- Casimiro Cervantes, 48, Belle Glade, was arrested July 31 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,750.
- Antonio Rivera, 54, Lake Worth, was arrested Aug. 1 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI/third offense. Bond was set at $10,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.