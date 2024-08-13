Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Michael Lebrun, 30, Loxahatchee, was arrested August 3 by OCSO Deputy Daniel Eng and charged with dumping more than 500 pounds litter or hazardous waste. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Justin Hoover, 40, U.S. 441 North, was arrested August 3 by OCPD Officer Matt Grumbling and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Reed Hair, 35, State Road 710 East, was arrested August 3 by OCSO Deputy Daniel Eng and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Devlin Cathay, 41, Oakland Park, was arrested August 3 by OCSO Deputy Timothy Porter and charged with two counts child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Julia Harris, 23, West Palm, was arrested August 6 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement and obstructing without violence. Bond was set at $11,000.
- Joseph Howling, 47, Southeast 68th Avenue, was arrested August 6 by OCSO and charged with burglary and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Bobby Arnold, 46, no address, was arrested August 5 by OCPD Officer Alexis Bieger and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Hubert Cashwell, 61, Northeast 29th Terrace, was arrested August 6 by OCSO Deputy Rocio Mendez and charged with grand theft, unarmed burglary and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $26,000.
- Lesa Kay Jones, 57, Southeast 30th Street, was arrested August 7 by ONTF and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell. Bond was set at $330,000.
- Antinio Jabo, 58, Immokalee, was arrested August 7 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Joseph Kervins was arrested August 7 and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Poulard Peterson was arrested August 7 and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Didla Abraham was arrested August 7 and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Tracy Robinson, 55, Northwest Seventh Street, was arrested August 3 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Shannon Woods, 51, Southeast 18th Court, was arrested August 3 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with DUI with property damage. Bond was set at $2,000.
- Emily Rae Delisle, 20, Vero Beach, was arrested August 6 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Janelle Markham, 24, State Road 78 West, was arrested August 7 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Christian Tucker was arrested August 9 and charged with DUI.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.