Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- James Nairn II, 45, North Parrot Avenue, was arrested Aug. 8 by OCPD and charged with petit theft/third or subsequent offense, trespass and retail theft. Bond was set at $13,500.
- Jose Olandez, 24, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Aug. 10 by OCSO Deputy Noah Jones and charged with two counts aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Ramiro Reyna, 33, Northwest 46th Terrace, was arrested Aug. 9 by OCSO Cpl. Leland Schoonmaker and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Angel Tzintzun, 22, Fort Pierce, was arrested Aug. 10 by OCSO Deputy Noah Jones and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Jimmy Wellman, 32, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Aug. 11 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with two counts possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $18,000.
- Michael Yearty, 64, Arkansas, was arrested Aug. 10 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving with a license from another state while license is suspended in Florida. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Kristen Andrews, 33, Northwest 92nd Court, was arrested Aug. 12 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $12,500.
- Tylia Thomas, 20, Northeast 14th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 12 by OCSO Deputy Andrew Wolgamott and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Gonzalez Domingo, 22, Northwest 46th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 12 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with DUI and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Antonio Bartell, 23, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Aug. 13 by ONTF and charged with four counts sale or delivery of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond was set at $400,000.
- Antonio Bartell, 23, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Aug. 13 by ONTF and charged with two counts child neglect, two counts possession with intent to sell, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Evelyn Mireles was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with two counts child neglect, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, sale of a controlled substance, possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Courtney Adams, 31, Northwest 28th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 15 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl and sale of fentanyl. Bond was set at $80,000.
- Miguel Lopez was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with DUI, two counts child neglect and driving without a license.
- Brittany Daugherty was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with child abuse and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
- Michael Yearty, 64, Lake Worth, was arrested Aug. 16 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Travis Fralix, 35, Tenn., was arrested Aug. 16 by OCSO Deputy Eric Gauroniak and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Angelina Sanchez, 56, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 16 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Irma Garcia, 41, Immokalee, was arrested Aug. 16 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with destroying or harvesting palmetto berries without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Marco Antonio Hernandez Lopez, 27, South Parrott Avenue, was arrested Aug. 11 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Martin Hansen, 64, Southwest 36th Court, was arrested Aug. 12 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.