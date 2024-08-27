The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges ...
I am anchor
Okeechobee Arrest Report
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
Aaron Gould, 21, Northwest 147th Terrace, was arrested Aug. 20 by OCSO Deputy Mark Wright and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and battery. Bond was set at $2,750.
Brandy Yorke, 45, Northwest Sixth Street, was arrested Aug. 20 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to sell, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.
Curtis Fountain, 25, Southwest Third Street, was arrested Aug. 8 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $3,250.
Brittany Kugel, 36, Southwest 19th Street, was arrested Aug. 20 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $8,500.
Cory Jenkins, 34, Northwest 270th Street, was arrested Aug. 20 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $22,500.
Joseph Santiago, 43, Southeast 24th Boulevard, was arrested Aug. 18 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI. Bone was set at $1,500.
Scott Heckerman, 46, Southeast 26th Street, was arrested Aug. 22 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a New Legend drug without a prescription, tampering with evidence and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $22,000.
Katie Suggs, 37, Moore Haven, was arrested Aug. 22 by OCSO Deputy Briana Gutty and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
Rayburn King Jr., 32, at large, was arrested Aug. 23 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with grand theft, tampering with evidence and removing identification from another person’s property. Bond was set at $6,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.