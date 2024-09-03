The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...
Okeechobee Arrest Report
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
Theresa Vargas, 37, U.S. 441 North, was arrested August 23 by ONTF and charged with sale of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a business or house of worship and possession with intent to sell. Bond was set at $100,000.
Caleb Thomas, 27, Lake Placid, was arrested August 25 by OCSO Deputy Ivan Sanchez and charged with grand theft and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,750.
Jeffrey McCann, 34, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested August 3 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $2,000.
Matthew Ramirez, 38, South Parrott Avenue, was arrested August 27 by OCPD Officer Ryan Holroyd and charged with battery/third or subsequent offense and domestic battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
Nancy Rodriguez Ceron, 33, Southwest 15th Street, was arrested August 27 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving without a license, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,500.
Jonathan Eaves, 34, Southeast 36th Avenue, was arrested August 26 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with harvesting palmetto berries without a license and permission. Bond was set at $2,500.
Jessica Camp, 25, homeless, was arrested August 26 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with harvesting palmetto berries without a permit. Bond was set at $2,500.
